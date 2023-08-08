John McCormick officially inducted into Arizona officiating hall of fame

BULLHEAD CITY – John McCormick began was officially inducted into the Arizona Officiating Hall of Fame on Saturday in Phoenix.
McCormick, a Bullhead City resident since 1980, says it was an honor to be recognized and was thankful to have his friend and official Mike Edwards introduce him.
“It is nice to be recognized by your peers, and when you look at some of the other nominees and other individuals that were selected, McCormick said. “it was a real honor because you are dealing with several 100 officials every year.”
McCormick has also been an official around Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.