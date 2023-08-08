John McCormick officially inducted into Arizona officiating hall of fame

Arizona I Athletics Commissioner of Officials Brian Gessner (left) hands John McCormick his official plaque into the Arizona Officiating Hall of Fame on Saturday in Phoenix. 

 Courtesy Photo

BULLHEAD CITY – John McCormick began was officially inducted into the Arizona Officiating Hall of Fame on Saturday in Phoenix.

McCormick, a Bullhead City resident since 1980, says it was an honor to be recognized and was thankful to have his friend and official Mike Edwards introduce him.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.