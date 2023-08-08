John McCormick officially inducted into Arizona officiating hall of fame

Arizona is in talks to join the Big 12, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press. A meeting of regents who oversee Arizona and Arizona State was being held Thursday night that could determine whether the Sun Devils are ready to leave the Pac-12, too, and join the Wildcats. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the school nor the conference were prepared to finalize an invitation to the Wildcats. The University of Washington also had a special meeting scheduled amid speculation of more departures from the Pac-12.