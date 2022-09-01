Junior Tyler Thompson and senior Josh Deffenbaugh are both candidates for the starting quarterback position tonight against Lee Williams High School. Tyler Thompson and Deffenbaugh were still competing for the starting spot when they played in the scrimmage against Flagstaff High School last week, but the decision was finalized earlier this week, coach Karl Thompson said.
Throughout the season, Tyler Thompson and Deffenbaugh will compete each week for that QB1 spot, so there is a possibility of seeing a different starter on the field each week. The same goes for all other positions. The opportunity of earning a starting spot keeps practice competitive every day, Karl Thompson said.
Although the starter may change week to week, each quarterback will see snaps at every game.
Tyler Thompson and Deffenbaugh are no stranger to this – they both played quarterback last year on the junior varsity team with the exact same philosophy of competing for that starting spot and splitting game time each week. They both have experience playing positions other than quarterback, so Karl Thompson can use that to his advantage during games.
Last season when Deffenbaugh was at quarterback, a lot of the time Tyler Thompson would be at wide receiver. Deffenbaugh would play on the defensive side of the ball as well at safety.
Knights fans will learn tonight who their starting quarterback will be at the first snap of the game against the Volunteers. Here’s a little bit more about the two boys:
Deffenbaugh has played football for six years and has experience playing safety as well as quarterback. He describes his playing style as versatile, because at quarterback he can throw the ball, run the ball and hand off the ball well. He compares himself to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert because Herbert can throw the ball very well and he is pretty fast.
The feeling of waiting for the ball to get there and seeing his receiver catch it is what makes passing the ball his favorite.
“It’s just a whole different moment in the middle of the game,” Deffenbaugh said.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Rhoethlisberger was Deffenbaugh’s favorite NFL player to watch growing up because of his ability to throw the ball and lead his team.
As a wide receiver his freshman year, all of the Knights quarterbacks were out with COVID-19, so that’s when Tyler Thompson stepped up into the quarterback position. His experience playing wide receiver allowed for a pretty smooth transition into quarterback because he knew all the plays already and his footwork had been honed in on, but there were still some obstacles.
“I’ve had to learn what more people do and know what almost every person on the field does instead of just one position (wide receiver),” Tyler Thompson said.
Tyler Thompson describes himself as an option quarterback because the team tends to run the ball more than they throw it, comparable to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who can throw the ball well and scramble, he said.
Tyler Thompson’s favorite NFL player to watch growing up was also Rhoethlisberger, because his father’s, Karl Thompson, favorite team is the Steelers and the games were always on.
