Junior Tyler Thompson and senior Josh Deffenbaugh are both candidates for the starting quarterback position tonight against Lee Williams High School. Tyler Thompson and Deffenbaugh were still competing for the starting spot when they played in the scrimmage against Flagstaff High School last week, but the decision was finalized earlier this week, coach Karl Thompson said.

Throughout the season, Tyler Thompson and Deffenbaugh will compete each week for that QB1 spot, so there is a possibility of seeing a different starter on the field each week. The same goes for all other positions. The opportunity of earning a starting spot keeps practice competitive every day, Karl Thompson said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.