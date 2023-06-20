Kareem Jackson’s belief in Broncos coach Sean Payton inspired decision to return

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) works on drills during practice at UCHealth Training Center IN 2022.

 RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/TNS

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has played for four different head coaches during his NFL career. Sean Payton is unlike anyone he has been around.

Jackson came away impressed by Payton’s meticulous coaching style and how he taught the game during the Broncos’ OTAs and minicamp. While Jackson watched the former New Orleans Saints coach implement his game plan during Denver’s offseason program, the 13-year veteran realized he’s never worked with a football mind like Payton.

