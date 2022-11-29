Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Arizona due to a nagging ankle injury. Williams suffered a high sprain to the right ankle in an Oct. 23 loss against Seattle. He missed the next two games and played the first quarter last week against Kansas City before he re-injured the ankle on a 15-yard reception. Williams did not practice this week. Coach Brandon Staley said the sixth-year receiver is making progress.