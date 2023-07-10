Kingman baseball prodigy Tarik Skubal is making an impressive return to the major leagues from flexor tendon surgery last August. The lefthanded 26-year-old pitcher has enjoyed back-to-back successful, though abbreviated outings, as he reclaims his role as a promising starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers.
Skubal enjoyed a break through 2022 campaign before he was sidelined by injury. He posted a 3.52 ERA when he was shut down.
The long recovery from last summer’s operation saw the 6-3, 240-pound Skubal make his first minor league rehab start in early June. Skubal’s fastball velocity has ticked up a touch to 96 miles per hour post-surgery.
Skubal made his first major league start of this year on the Fourth of July. He shut out Oakland in four innings of work, allowing no walks or hits while striking out a half dozen A’s before he was pulled after 57 pitches as the Tigers manage his work load to ramp up his innings going forward.
Skubal threw four more scoreless innings Sunday against Toronto, fanning five Blue Jays while yielding two hits and two walks over 63 innings. Skubal is slated to take the mound after the All-Star break against the Royals in Kansas City this Saturday.
