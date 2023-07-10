Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas after a five-setter contested over two days at Centre Court. Tsitsipas won the second-round match by a score of 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 that began on Thursday and concluded on Friday. Murray was loudly supported by most of the 15,000 or so spectators. But he could not hold onto the two-sets-to-one lead he built before play was suspended overnight because it was getting too late to play. Tsitsipas took the last four points of the fourth-set tiebreaker Friday and then broke early in the fifth to lead 2-1 and was on his way.