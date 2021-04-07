When Izzy Kistler visited Sterling College, the Lake Havasu soccer player was enamored with the campus.
“I got to practice with the team and hang out the weekend that we were there,” Kistler said. “They were a really nice group of girls and it felt like it could be home for me for the next four years.”
Kistler made her commitment to the school official when she signed her National Letter of Intent to Sterling College on Wednesday. Playing at the next level has been a childhood dream for Kistler and she will continue her soccer career after playing four years for the varsity team at Lake Havasu High. Kistler said she’s going to major in business and is attending Sterling College on a full-ride scholarship.
“I’ve been working for this since I was four,” Kistler said. “Now to continue on to the next level, it’s a good reward.”
Sterling College is an institution in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and its women’s soccer team competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. Sterling College is a small private evangelical Christian institution in Sterling, Kansas, which approximately has a population of over 2,300.
Kistler said Dixie State, a Division I program in Utah, was a possible destination, but playing time was uncertain. She had offers from colleges in the East Coast, but Kistler considered those schools too far of a move.
“I just want to thank coach Morgan (Helms) for making the recruiting process easy and stress free,” Kistler said.
After her senior season, Kistler earned All-Desert West honorable mention honors as a defender. Kistler was awarded the 4A West Valley Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the All-Region First Team in back-to-back years as a junior and sophomore. As a freshman, Kistler was a member of the All-Desert West Second Team.
Her father and Knights head coach Josh Kistler described his daughter’s signing as a proud moment.
“There was a point where we didn’t know if that was what she wanted to do, but her soccer really came along in high school,” Josh said. “I’m just super proud of her and glad that she’s going to be continuing her education in college as well as getting to play soccer, the sport that she loves.”
Josh said it’ll be an adjustment of not having his daughter around, but he’s looking forward to taking trips to Sterling to watch Izzy play.
“It’s time for her to start spreading her wings and fly,” Josh jokingly said. “Obviously, it’ll be hard on us. We’ll have to get some flights so we could fly out there and watch her play soccer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.