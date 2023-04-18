Knicks guard Derrick Rose starts a chess tournament in Vegas

The New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) drives while defended by the Detroit Pistons' Killian Hayes (7) in October.

 Dustin Satloff/Getty Images/TNS

Derrick Rose revealed his next move.

The Knicks guard announced Tuesday that he’s starting a chess tournament called “Chesstival” with the inaugural competition this summer in Las Vegas.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.