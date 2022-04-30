Another Knight is moving on to greater things.
Earlier this month Lake Havasu High School multi-sport athlete Gia Jehle signed a commitment letter to play golf at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California. Jehle is a multi-sport athlete who has played on the JV and varsity soccer team during her high school career as well as the varsity track and field team.
Jehle, whose house is on the Lake Havasu Golf Club, says she practices every day, warming up on the driving range and practice greens before playing at least nine holes. Jehle says her favorite part of golf is the short game.
Jehle says her career goal is to become a plastic surgeon so she can help children dealing with deformities.
