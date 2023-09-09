The Lake Havasu High School Swim Team attended their first state qualifier this season against the Lee Williams Volunteers, Mohave Thunderbirds, Kingman Academy, and Kingman Bulldogs.
It proved to be a successful meet for the Knights, winning with a combined score of 425 compared to the Thunderbirds’ 219, the Volunteers’ 79, Kingman Academy’s 59, and the Bulldogs’ 24.
The Knights had many swimmers make provisional state qualifying times. Every relay team made their respective times.
Freshman Bradley Brown made provisional times in three individual events. Sophomore Aubrey Vessels made provisional times in two individual events. Juniors Luke Mcnay and Kendra Kletschka made provisional times in one of their events.
Many swimmers dropped times and earned many points for their team on Friday even with having a dual meet the day before. The swimmers are working to keep this pace going into back to back meets for the next few weeks of the season.
