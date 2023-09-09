The Lake Havasu High School Swim Team attended their first state qualifier this season against the Lee Williams Volunteers, Mohave Thunderbirds, Kingman Academy, and Kingman Bulldogs.

It proved to be a successful meet for the Knights, winning with a combined score of 425 compared to the Thunderbirds’ 219, the Volunteers’ 79, Kingman Academy’s 59, and the Bulldogs’ 24.

