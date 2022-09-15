The Lake Havasu Knights 9/10 football team lost to the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 56-12 down in Yuma Wednesday night.
The Knights scored two rushing touchdowns on the night, with one in the first half and another in the second. They attempted two-point conversions on both and didn’t get either.
“We just could not slow them down,” coach Cody Smith said.
Before halftime, the score was 42-6.
“After halftime, we made some adjustments,” Smith said. “We slowed them down on offense finally, and we were able to move the ball quite a bit more.”
Only 28 players came down to Yuma to play, so most of the athletes were playing both sides of the ball and didn’t get many breaks.
To make matters worse, starting quarterback Seth Dreisbach went down with a dislocated shoulder, not on his throwing arm, early in the first quarter.
The three defensive linemen played the entire game on both sides of the ball.
“I think they’re realizing this is not pee-wee football anymore,” Smith said. “It’s big boy football, so moving forward, their eyes are a lot more open.”
