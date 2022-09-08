Celebrating

A Knights coach celebrates Tangen after he caught a pass to the sideline in the Mohave Thunderbird versus Havasu Knights 9/10 football game Wednesday night.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights 9/10 football team fell 35-6 to their rival, the Mohave Thunderbirds in their home opener Wednesday night.

“It’s a big ask to go out as freshmen and open against your rival to try and instill that rivalry,’’ coach Cody Smith said. “We have three coaches at the freshmen level that are alums that have played in this rivalry. We know how important it is.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.