The Lake Havasu Knights 9/10 football team fell 35-6 to their rival, the Mohave Thunderbirds in their home opener Wednesday night.
“It’s a big ask to go out as freshmen and open against your rival to try and instill that rivalry,’’ coach Cody Smith said. “We have three coaches at the freshmen level that are alums that have played in this rivalry. We know how important it is.”
Because the junior varsity team didn’t have a game this week, there were 14 players from the JV level who played in the 9/10 game. One of those players was sophomore quarterback Eric Nieblas, who split time with freshman quarterback Seth Dreisbach.
Nieblas went in for passing plays because he has a little more experience throwing the ball, Smith said.
The lone Knights TD was a pass from Nieblas to sophomore wide receiver Kaden Norlander, who also came from the JV level.
“That was something that they ran in the JV game last week that they connected to for a TD, so I was like ‘Let’s run it,’” Smith said.
The Thunderbirds outmatched the Knights size-wise, and a lot of the loss had to do with the fact that the Knights need to hit the weight room, Smith said.
The scoreboard was out for the entirety of the game, which was like “coaching blind,” and made the game that much more difficult, Smith said.
“They played hard tonight, I’m proud of them,” Smith said.
(0) comments
