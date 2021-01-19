In a game that was physical throughout, a late goal from Gila Ridge doomed the Lake Havasu girls soccer team in a 2-1 loss in the season opener at Lee Barnes Stadium on Tuesday.
Presley Evans gave the Knights hope, tying the game in the 67th minute, but as time wind down, the Hawks got the eventual game-winner with two minutes left to play.
“After we tied it up, I had hope that we could get another goal back, but (Gila Ridge) were defending a lot more than attacking this game,” Havasu senior forward Kendra Park said. “They were marking us forwards a lot and I had hope that we could at least one more in, but their defense was really good.”
Gila Ridge has been one of Havasu's toughest opponents over the past few seasons, going winless in the last three matchups after Tuesday’s loss. Last season, the Knights fell 1-0 and both teams tied 1-1 the year before.
“I knew coming into it that they would be scrappy,” Havasu head coach Josh Kistler said. “We’ve talked to the girls about it being a physical game, but not get sucked in playing their scrappy game. I thought they could've been some more calls out there, but overall the referees did a good job with the calls.”
From kickoff to the final whistle, the Knights were in a physical battle with Gila Ridge, as the Hawks made it tough whenever Havasu drove to the attacking third. Park, who had multiple shot attempts, would constantly have two defenders guarding her when a scoring opportunity occurred.
“We knew we were faster, but they always managed to get a foot or an elbow or they just shoved us,” Park said. “It’s like we were very timid to go in and try to get it because they were very physical.
“I tried to disperse the ball more instead of just going to the goal. When I had chances, I would go. I thought we could’ve gotten it back, but their defense was very, very good.”
Knights senior defender Izzy Kistler thought they “held their own” against Gila Ridge’s physicality.
“There were a couple of mistakes that we had and we have some things to work on,” Izzy Kistler said. “From here on out, we’ll fix those and we’ll get better from there.”
Gila Ridge got on the board in the 28th minute on a ball that bounced off the post and went into the net. The goal was scored by the same player who notched the game winner. The Hawks’ roster was not available on MaxPreps.
Izzy Kistler said there was a mistake on defense during Gila Ridge’s game-winning play.
“We had an unmarked player in the middle and they had the open player right there, ready for the shot,” she said.
Evans scored the Knights’ only goal after finding an open spot between two defenders in the box. The Hawks’ goalie proceeded to over play the ball, allowing the sophomore to have a wide open shot.
“She was just positioned in the right place at the right time,” Josh Kistler said.
Havasu will look to get in the win column on Thursday, as the Knights will welcome Yuma Catholic to Lee Barnes Stadium. The Shamrocks fell 8-0 to the American Leadership Academy from Gilbert on Tuesday. Thursday’s game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
