The Lake Havasu girls soccer team finished winless at the Mohave County Soccer Tournament on Friday.
The Knights were a win away from finishing in second place, but ultimately dropped their finale to River Valley in a 2-1 final. Havasu finished the two-day tourney 0-2-1 and ended the tournament in a tie for third place with Kingman.
Havasu led 1-0 against River Valley until the final 12 minutes. The Dust Devils got two goals from Brisa Muniz in the 48th and 57th minutes. Muniz’s first goal was a long kick from about 35 yards and her second score was on a wide-open shot to the net.
“This game and earlier (against Kingman), we connected on a lot more passes and I saw a lot more pluses in this game,” Knights coach Josh Kistler said. “We just let two stupid little things go and that’s what cost us the match. Two mistakes. That’s all it was.”
Knights forward Jewell Rusch put the Knights on the board in the seventh minute on a shot from the right side of the box. It was the Knights’ first goal this season, as they’ve been shut out 16-0 in their previous three games.
The Knights had plenty of chances to extend their lead in both halves. Sayre Farley missed a shot that went over the net in the 22nd minute and a shot from Presley Evans went wide left in the final minute of the first half.
“We can’t be afraid to take them from far out,” Evans said about scoring opportunities in the final third. “Some goalies are not the best, but some of them are, we just have to take the shots when we have them.”
After Muniz’s first goal, Rusch setup Evans for a goal, but the latter’s shot went wide left. Rusch missed another goal opportunity later on.
“We have to focus on shots on goals, definitely,” Rusch said. “We got a lot of shots, they’re just not making it into the goal.”
The two-day tournament was conducted in a round robin format due to only four teams competing. Havasu fell to Mohave 8-0 on Thursday and tied Kingman 0-0 in its first game on Friday. All games on Friday were played with 30 minute halves.
The hosting site is rotated every season and this year was Havasu’s turn to host the tournament. The tournament went on hiatus last year due to covid-19. This year’s four-team turnout for the girls tournament is the lowest in recent memory.
Kistler said he hopes more teams compete in the tournament in upcoming years.
“It definitely makes for a more exciting competition if we had more to play,” Kistler said. “Obviously, all the river teams, we always play each other, but it’s always fun to have somebody else come in and play, which we had in the past. I would love to see more participation in the tournament.”
Up next
Havasu looks to rebound in a road matchup against Lee Williams on Dec. 13. It’ll be the Knights final game in December and will return to the pitch on Jan. 4 on the road against Sierra Linda.
