Colton Rohn

Knights sophomore pitcher Colton Rohn allowed only one hit against him, zero runs and struck out five in Wednesday’s game.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The LHHS varsity baseball squad came out on top of a doubleheader against Desert Edge Wednesday.

In their first matchup against the Scorpions, the Knights won 12-3, with runs coming from Kaysen Blomenkamp, Levi Cook (2), Brock Cross, Jake Crook, Colton Rohn (3), Tyler Thompson (2), Sam Garcia and Ethan Shevitski. Hitting leaders were Rohn (3), Sam Miles (2), Deegan Cordova (2), Crook (2) and Garcia (2). Cross pitched six innings for the Knights and racked up nine strikeouts.

