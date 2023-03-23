The LHHS varsity baseball squad came out on top of a doubleheader against Desert Edge Wednesday.
In their first matchup against the Scorpions, the Knights won 12-3, with runs coming from Kaysen Blomenkamp, Levi Cook (2), Brock Cross, Jake Crook, Colton Rohn (3), Tyler Thompson (2), Sam Garcia and Ethan Shevitski. Hitting leaders were Rohn (3), Sam Miles (2), Deegan Cordova (2), Crook (2) and Garcia (2). Cross pitched six innings for the Knights and racked up nine strikeouts.
In their second matchup against the Scorpions, the Knights won 11-0 with runs coming from Jesse Aguilar, Blomenkamp, Cook, Cross (2), Crook (2), Rohn, Thompson, Garcia and Shevitski. Hitting leaders were Cook (2), Rohn (2), Aguilar, Crook and Thompson. The Knights had no fielding errors through five innings. Rohn pitched the entire game allowing only one hit against him, zero runs and struck out five. The Knights now have a 13-2 record with nine games left in the regular season.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium at home at 3:45 p.m.
JV baseball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium on the road at 3:45 p.m.
Varsity baseball: Lake Havasu plays Millennium on the road at 3:45 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Gila Ridge on the road at 2 p.m.
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays Gila Ridge on the road at 2 p.m.
FR/SO baseball: Lake Havasu plays Gila Ridge on the road at 4 p.m.
FR/SO softball: Lake Havasu plays Gila Ridge on the road at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.