On the first day of the River Valley Route 66 Baseball Classic, the Lake Havasu baseball team dominated Monument Valley 18-1 in three innings before rain postponed its second scheduled game of the day.
“We got some offense today, finally, and that was good to see,” said head coach Kit Borg.
After scoring twice in the first inning, the Knights (5-4) exploded for 11 runs in the second frame to put the game out of reach early. They then tacked on five more in the third.
Eight spots in the batting order scored at least two runs and all nine spots crossed the plate.
“We had a chance to play all 18 of our guys and get some of the young guys varsity experience,” said Borg.
Junior Ryan Blondell started on the mound for the Knights and threw a complete game while striking out seven and allowing only the one run.
“He dominated them,” said Borg. “He kept the ball low, didn’t allow any hard contact and let his defense make plays behind him.”
Weather permitting, Havasu is scheduled to play two games today. Its first game is against Southwest (Calif.) of El Centro at 10 a.m., then versus Many Farms at 2 p.m. Both games will take place at River Valley High School.
Some schools originally slated to play in this weekend’s tournament have since dropped out. The Knights’ schedule on azpreps365.com is not reflected accurately.
