The Lake Havasu baseball team fell 4-2 in its season opener to Willow Canyon in a road game Friday.
“I was pleased with the way we played, but we didn’t get the hits when we needed them,” Knights coach Cullen Stahl said. “They seemed to get a couple of hits when they needed the runs, but we battled the whole game. We’ll be alright.”
Colton Bagshaw and Ryan Blondell each knocked in a run in the loss with the former almost tying the game in the fifth inning. With the Knights down 2-0, Bagshaw hit a ball near the fence and a run scored, but the senior was thrown out at the plate.
“I thought he was safe, but it was close,” Stahl said.
The Knights had a total of five hits – two each from Bagshaw and Espn Simpson with Blondell getting the other hit.
“We hit a lot of balls right at people,” Stahl said. “We probably could’ve had six more.”
Bagshaw finished at the plate 2-for-3, Simpson was 2-for-2 with a double and Blondell was 1-for-3. As a team, Havasu struck out eight times in the batter’s box.
At the mound, Bagshaw had six strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on two hits in three innings. Isaiah Rivas pitched in relief for the rest of the game.
The Knights will look to shake off their loss when they head to Yuma Catholic on Wednesday, March 17. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
