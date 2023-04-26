The Lake Havasu High School baseball team hosted the Casa Grande Cougars on Wednesday in a 5A play-in game. After taking an early lead, the Knights fell 3-1, ending their season.
“You know we battled the whole game. (Casa Grande’s Eltorna Gant) was really good and they got a couple little bloopers but (Casa Grande) played well,” coach Bob Milacki said. “We battled the whole game and I mean we did have a chance at the end, that's really all we wanted.”
Neither team scored in the first inning but in the bottom of the second, Brock Cross gave the Knights their only run of the game with a home run over the left field fence.
“I was like, ‘it was right where I wanted it,’ fastball down the middle and I just turned on it,” Cross said. “Didn't even think, it was fun and that was the best, my best at bat of the year.”
Jake Crook hit a single to right field and Milacki felt that Cross’ home run and Crook’s hit would change the momentum.
“I thought that was going to change the momentum,” Milacki said. “Jake got a hit right after which was pretty good. You know I thought that was going to get us going but you got to give credit to their pitcher. He made the pitches when he needed to.”
The players played well on the defensive side of the ball but after the second inning, the bats went cold.
“I feel like we battled. (Gant) was pretty good, but we just didn't really hit the ball like we normally do,” Cross said. “We played well on defense, but just struggled at the plate I guess.”
“I agree with Brock, like pitching was there today, bats just weren't,” Kaysen Blomenkamp said. “That's what we need to do to win, so we didn't do that. Knowing what the guy had, knowing what he was going to throw us. I thought about how we had him, but I guess we didn't.”
The Cougars tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single and in the seventh, scored the final two runs on a double and single. In the bottom of the seventh, the Knights had two on after a single by Blomenkamp and a catcher's interference that put Jesse Aguilar on base. Both runners were stranded to end the game and the season.
Cross got the start on the mound, striking out 12 in six innings of work while giving up four hits, one walk and one run. Colton Rohn pitched the final inning with two hits, two runs, two strikeouts and two walks.
The Knights had five hits, Cross’ home run and singles from Tyler Thompson, Crook, Blomenkamp and Aguilar.
The players returning and the coaches will miss the seniors now that they have played their final game and wouldn’t have been where they were without them.
“The seniors played really well. We wouldn't be where we're at without them,” Milacki said. “We were 17-7 overall in our region, which is really tough. Without them we wouldn't be where we're at.”
The Knights finish the season 17-7.
