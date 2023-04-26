The Lake Havasu High School baseball team hosted the Casa Grande Cougars on Wednesday in a 5A play-in game. After taking an early lead, the Knights fell 3-1, ending their season.

“You know we battled the whole game. (Casa Grande’s Eltorna Gant) was really good and they got a couple little bloopers but (Casa Grande) played well,” coach Bob Milacki said. “We battled the whole game and I mean we did have a chance at the end, that's really all we wanted.”

