The Knights finished the River Valley Route 66 Tournament with a big win.
On Saturday the Lake Havasu High School baseball team played an early game against Kingman Academy High School. LHHS beat the Tigers 11-1.
The Knights' next game is Tuesday when the team plays Independence High School at home starting at 4 p.m.
