Both the Lake Havasu High School varsity baseball and softball teams defeated their rival, the Mohave Thunderbirds, Wednesday in their season openers.
The Knights baseball team outscored the Thunderbirds 14-0 at home. Yes, you read that right – 14 points in a baseball game.
Hitting leaders centerfielder Tyler Thompson and shortstop Levi Cook fueled the dominant Knights offense in the team’s first game of the season. Both racked up four hits and three runs. Cook also had three RBIs in the game.
The other runs scored by the Knights came courtesy of Kaysen Blomenkamp, Tyler Aston, Colton Rohn, Jesse Aguilar (2), Sam Garcia, Jake Crook and Sam Miles.
As a team, the Knights hit a .655 batting average against the Thunderbirds, who struggled with fielding and hitting.
Pitcher Brock Cross opened for the Knights and played a little over three innings. Cross saw 12 batters and struck out four. Aston and Tyler Caswell both struck out two batters as well.
The Knights softball team outscored the Thunderbirds 12-0 on the road.
Pitcher Alexis Martin opened for the Knights and allowed no runs on only one hit for four innings. Not only did Martin dominate the rubber, but she also racked up two runs, two hits and three RBIs on only three at-bats.
Second baseman Shauna Misiak led the Knights with four hits, four RBIs and three runs.
The other runs scored by the Knights came courtesy of Yeime Ruiz (2), Leah Huffman, Maryssa Rodriguez, Olivia Badaracco, Peyton Glomboski and Savannah Jaramillo.
Both teams will face North Canyon today. Baseball plays at home while softball will be on the road again.
2B: LHHS (Levi Cook, Colton Rohn, Brock Cross, Deegan Cordova, Tyler Thompson, Sam Garcia)
2B: LHHS (Alexis Martin, Leah Huffman, Shauna Misiak 2, Savannah Primeaux, Maryssa Rodriguez)
