It may be spring break, but the Lake Havasu High School Knights are still at it.
On Thursday, the Knights went on the road to play in the first day of the River Valley Route 66 Tournament. Havasu played against two California teams, Southwest EC and Central Varsity Spartans. LHHS lost the first game against Southwest 6-0 but won the second game against the Spartans 5-2, breaking a four game losing streak.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says the Knights faced the best pitcher they’d seen this season in the first game against Southwest EC. 12 of the 17 at bats for Knights were strikeouts in a game where they were unable to cross the plate once.
However, Stahl says Havasu was able to battle back in their next game against the Spartans. LHHS got off to an early start scoring three runs in the first inning and then the final two runs in the third and fifth innings. Pitcher Tyler Thompson had three strikeouts. Alex Brady and Brock Cross hit doubles with Cross also bringing two of LHHS five runs.
The Knights are playing two games again today in the Route 66 Tournament. The first against Prescott High School and the second against the Nevada team Pahrump Valley High School.
