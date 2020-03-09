In its first West Valley Region action of the season, the Lake Havasu baseball team split a doubleheader at Peoria on Monday, winning the first game 13-2, then losing the second contest 3-1.
“Anytime you can go down to Phoenix and earn a split, it’s a good day,” said head coach Kit Borg. “We still have some things to clean up, but our pitching has been good. We just need to be better on defense.”
In the first game, the Knights (4-4, 1-1 West Valley) recorded 16 hits as they won in five innings due to the mercy rule.
Havasu scored in every inning, including six in the fifth inning which was highlighted by a three-run home run by junior Max Vetter.
Senior Cameron Bagshaw was on the mound and went the distance for the Knights. He recorded six strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Offense was harder to come by for Havasu in the second game as it could only manage a seventh-inning run in the loss.
Junior Colton Bagshaw started and went four innings for the Knights. He allowed two earned runs and struck out three. Bagshaw also drove in the only run for Havasu.
“Colton battled for us out there and kept us in the game,” said Borg. “We just couldn’t get the big hit.”
Junior Ryan Blondell relieved Bagshaw and threw a scoreless fifth inning. Senior Zachary Thornhill then came on and pitched the sixth where he gave up a sacrifice fly.
The Knights loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, and were able to get on the board, but couldn’t mount a comeback against the Panthers.
Up next, Havasu will compete in the River Valley Route 66 Baseball Classic this weekend.
The Knights will open the tournament Thursday with a pair of games. First, Havasu faces Meadows (Nev.) at 8 a.m. then Page at noon. The Knights will play at least five games this weekend and will have all of their pitching available.
