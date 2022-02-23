: The Lake Havasu High School baseball team has started its 2022 season off on the right foot.
On Wednesday, the Knights went on the road to Mohave High School where they beat the Thunderbirds 9 to1.
Head Coach Cullen Stahl says his team threw and hit the ball “really well” with Austin Lombardo going two for three at the plate, Levi Cook going two for two and Jake Crook hitting in three RBIs.
The Knights play their first home game this Friday against River Valley High School. The game starts at 3 p.m.
