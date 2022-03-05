The Knights remain undefeated in the Kingman Invitational.
On Friday the Lake Havasu High School baseball team played its fourth game in the tournament against Spring Creek High School, a team from Nevada. The Knights beat the out state team 1-0.
LHHS struck early in the game with senior Austin Lombardo crossing home plate in the first inning. From that point on it was a stalemate with both teams remaining run-less for the rest of the game.
Head coach Cullen Stahl credits sophomore Tyler Thompson with throwing a great game saying Thompson was pitching a no hitter until the final inning of play.
The Knights play in the final game of the invitational today at 9 a.m. against River Valley High School who Havasu previously played this season beating the team 11-3.
