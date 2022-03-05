The Knights have now faced their first defeat of the 2022 season.
On Saturday, the Lake Havasu High School baseball team played in day two of the Kingman Invitational Tournament. LHHS faced off against River Valley High School and lost 2-4.
The Knights started off well, scoring a run in the first inning to put them ahead of the Dust Devils. However, at the top of the third inning River Valley tied the game and then at its next at bat scored three more runs. Havasu scored another run in their final at bat, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.
Lake Havasu baseball plays its next game on Tuesday at home. The Knights will face off against Le Williams High School starting at 5:45 p.m.
