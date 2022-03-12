The Knights faced another tough loss in their final game before Spring Break.
On Friday the Lake Havasu High School baseball team hosted the Willow Canyon High School Wildcats for a regular season game. Havasu lost the battle 8-2.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says he thought the Knights played well but the Wildcats just hit the ball too well.
“A few inches either way on a few balls and the game would have been completely different,” Stahl said.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning but Havasu wasn’t able to get another runner over the plate until the final inning while Willow Creek scored multiple runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth inning.
The Knight’s first game after Spring Break is on March 22 when they play Independence High School at home starting at 4 p.m. However LHHS will play in the River Valley 66 Tournament from March 17 to the 19th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.