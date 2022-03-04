It was a good day in Kingman for the Lake Havasu High School baseball team.
On Thursday, the Knights packed up their helmets and bats and traveled to Kingman for the Kingman Invitational tournament. Havasu faced three high school teams, River Valley, Gila Ridge and Lee Williams, beating all of them.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says he thought the team played really well in each game they played today, singling out the pitching in particular.
River Valley 9-2
LHHS got started early in the first game of the tournament, scoring seven runs in the first inning. Senior Austin Lombardo led the Knights at the plate with three hits and sophomore Sophomore Tyler Thompson brought in the most runs with four RBIs.
On the mound, Logan Vetter pitched all five innings for the Knights getting eight strikeouts.
Gila Ridge 4-0
The Knight’s second game of the day was a little closer with LHHS scoring their first run in the second inning before widening their lead to 3-0 with two more runs in the fourth inning.
In this game Deegan Cordova led the team with two hits and Thompson once again brought in the most runs with two RBIs.
This time Colton Rohn was on the mound for the Knights and threw four strikeouts.
Lee Williams 5-0
Just like their first game, the Knights brought in the runs quickly in their last game of the Kingman Invitational scoring two runs in the first inning. From there LHHS was able to hold the Lee Williams’ Volunteers to zero runs while Havasu scored a run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth.
Rohn and Brock Cross were tied for the most RBIs each with two. Deegan Cordova was on the mound for the Knights and despite this being the third game of the day for Cordova, he still managed to throw 11 strikeouts.
The Knights’ next game has them back on their home field. LHHS will have a rematch against Lee Williams High School on March 8 starting at 5:45 p.m.
