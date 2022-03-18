Once again, the Knights split their two games at the River Valley Route 66 Tournament.
On Friday, the Lake Havasu High School baseball team played against the Prescott High School Badgers and the Pahrump Valley High School Trojans, a team from Nevada. Havasu beat the Badgers 6-1 but lost to the Trojans 0-3.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says the Knights played well in the first game against Prescott and competed in their game against Pahrump Valley but that the six and half hour break between games was tough on the team.
In the game against the Badgers, Havasu pitcher Deegan Cordova got 10 strikeouts out of Prescott’s 19 at bats and the Knights scored four runs in the second inning and two in the fourth. The Knights might have struggled to cross the plate in their second game against the Trojans, but two players Cordova and Kaysen Blomenkamp got close, both hitting triples.
Lake Havasu plays one more game in the Route 66 tournament today against Kingman Academy High School who the Knights have already played and beat this season.
