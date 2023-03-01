The Lake Havasu High School varsity baseball team (3-0) remains undefeated after its 8-3 win over the Kofa Kings (2-2-1) Tuesday.

Sophomore pitcher Colton Rohn opened up for the Knights and went 78 pitches through five innings and struck out four batters. The lefty only allowed four hits and three runs against him.

