The Lake Havasu High School varsity baseball team (3-0) remains undefeated after its 8-3 win over the Kofa Kings (2-2-1) Tuesday.
Sophomore pitcher Colton Rohn opened up for the Knights and went 78 pitches through five innings and struck out four batters. The lefty only allowed four hits and three runs against him.
Rohn, senior shortstop Levi Cook, sophomore catcher and pitcher Brock Cross and sophomore third baseman Sam Garcia all led the team in hits with two each.
Cook also earned one run, one RBI and one double on three at-bats. Garcia also earned one run, one RBI and one double, but on four at-bats.
Junior second baseman Kaysen Blomenkamp also fired up the Knights offense with one run, one hit, two RBIs and one double on three at-bats.
The Knights also had four stolen bases courtesy of Cook (2), senior left fielder Sam Miles and senior Tyler Aston.
Next, the Knights face Page High School today at 11 a.m. and Kingman Academy at 3 p.m. at Kingman High School.
