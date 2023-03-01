Novak Djokovic has broken the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman. He begins his 378th week in the ATP’s top spot on Monday to surpass Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA. Djokovic already held the men's mark. He eclipsed Roger Federer’s old ATP standard of 310 weeks in March 2021. Djokovic returned to No. 1 this time by winning the Australian Open in January. After Djokovic and Graf on the all-time No. 1 weeks list are Martina Navratilova with 332 and Serena Williams with 319. The computerized rankings began in the 1970s.