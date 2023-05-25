Tristan Wright college sigining

Tristan Wright and his former coaches pose for a photo after Wright signed with Southwestern College to play collegiate baseball.

 Claire Cornelius

Knights pitcher Tristan Wright will attend Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, in the fall to continue his academic and athletic careers. 

“I’ve always wanted to play college ball,” Wright said. “That was definitely a want, but I didn’t really think I could make that a reality until my junior year. I was definitely late to the process, but God sent me the right direction and I’m here now.” 

