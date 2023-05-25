Knights pitcher Tristan Wright will attend Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, in the fall to continue his academic and athletic careers.
“I’ve always wanted to play college ball,” Wright said. “That was definitely a want, but I didn’t really think I could make that a reality until my junior year. I was definitely late to the process, but God sent me the right direction and I’m here now.”
Wright visited Southwestern’s campus, located about 45 minutes south of Wichita, about a month ago and loved what he saw.
“I liked that it was a big campus, but it still felt like a family,” Wright said. “Everyone welcomed me there and it wasn’t like if you went to a big school and you get lost as a number almost.”
Wright was homeschooled his whole life but participated in multiple Lake Havasu High School sports. He’ll use the discipline he learned while being homeschooled to embark on this next chapter of his life, he said.
“It’s a little scary but at the same time I’m excited to try something new,” Wright said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Wright will study sports business and pursue a future career in sports broadcasting.
Wright says most of his fondest memories from playing Knights baseball come from the long bus drives to Phoenix.
“I’m going to miss this place so much,” Wright said. “I’ve grown so close with all the guys here.”
