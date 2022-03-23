The Lady Knights 14 game winning streak has come to an end as all good things do.
On Wednesday, the Lake Havasu High School softball team played a home game against Willow Canyon High School. LHHS lost to the Wildcats 1-0.
Head coach Kari Thompson says Havasu fought hard all the way through the game which went extra innings.
The Lady Knights are back on the field this Friday when they go on the road to Verrado High School for a 3:45 p.m. game.
