The Knights played another challenging game against the Tigers.
On Wednesday, the Lake Havasu High School baseball team traveled to Goodyear Ballpark for a regular season game against Millennium High School, who Havasu played on Tuesday. LHHS lost to the Tigers 7-1.
Millennium got off to an early start, scoring four runs in the first at bat and then two more in the second inning. Havasu was able to score a run in the fifth inning but the Tigers followed up by scoring their seventh run.
The Knights play their third game of the week this Friday when they host Agua Fria High School for a home game starting at 2 p.m.
