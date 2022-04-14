They found themselves in a tricky spot but the Knights battled back for the win.
On Tuesday, the Lake Havasu High School boys’ tennis team hosted Prescott High School for a regular season game. Havasu won the match 5-4.
LHHS struggled during the singles matches only winning two of them. At the one spot Christian Sain lost in three sets (5-7, 6-4 and 10-4) and his brother Mason at the two spot lost in two sets (0-6, 0-6).
Will Buckman struggled at the three spot and lost in two sets also (6-4, 6-3). At the four spot Kian Stone won his match in three sets (6-4, 6-4 and 10-8). Ethan Stroup won in two sets (6-2, 6-3) and Anthony Ganas lost in two sets (4-6, 0-6)
Going into the doubles matches, Havasu was down 4-2 and needed to win all three remaining matches. The Sain Brothers won 8-4, Buckman and Stroup won 8-5 and Stone and Ganas won 8-1.
Head Coach Jeremy Wojcicki says Thursday’s match was a huge comeback win for LHHS.
“I am so impressed with the will and determination of everyone out there,” Wojcicki said. “I am a proud coach tonight.
The Knights play their final game on Monday at home when they host Estrella Foothills High School for a 3:30 p.m. match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.