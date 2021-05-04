The Lake Havasu baseball team sent its seniors off in style.
After the Knights battled back to tie rival Lee Williams twice, sophomore Deegan Cordova launched a walk off sacrifice fly into deep center field with one out and the bases loaded. That allowed senior Colton Bagshaw to coast back into home plate for a 5-4 victory on senior night.
“The energy was up and it was our best game all year. We just had a blast,” Bagshaw said. “It couldn’t have gone any better than that. Our energy was up. We were swinging at pitches and battling the whole game.”
Junior Austin Lombardo said the win was extra special for the senior class because it likely will keep rival Lee Williams from qualifying for the playoffs.
The game got off to a slow start for the Knights as Bagshaw, the starting pitcher, took a while to dial into the strike zone. The Volunteers took advantage of three walks, a hit batter, and an error to jump ahead 3-0 during the top of the first inning.
“It has been a rough season,” said head coach Cullen Stahl. “We could have given up after they scored three in that first inning, but they battled back. It was good to see.”
Bagshaw said Lake Havasu never lost faith.
“We knew it was the first inning and we could always come back because it was only three runs,” he said. “We just kept the energy going, my teammates picked me up when I was down after the first inning and we just went from there.”
The Knights struck back in the bottom half of the first inning with a pair of runs of their own. Senior Kaden Twyman started off the rally with a one-out single before stealing second base and moving over to third on a passed ball. Sophomore Levi Cook brought him in with an RBI single, then Cook made his way around the bases and scored on a two-out RBI single by senior Max Vetter.
After an explosion of offense in the first inning, both teams settled down defensively. Lee Williams managed to hold onto its lead until the bottom of the fifth inning when seniors Bagshaw and Twyman hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 3-3.
In the sixth inning the Volunteers regained the lead after two walks and a hit batter loaded up the bases for Lee Williams followed by a two-out infield single.
Lombardo didn’t let Lake Havasu trail for long, however. The junior lead off the bottom of the inning by launching the first home run of his high school career over the left field fence to tie the game back up at 4-4.
“It was kind of exciting to get my first one,” he said. “It felt good off the bat, but I didn’t know that it was getting out until I looked up and my teammates started celebrating. It is a pretty cool feeling to come back to home plate and everyone is standing there cheering.”
In the seventh, Lee Williams managed to open with a single but then the Knights defense came up big. Freshman Espn Simpson fielded a groundball and completed a 5-4-3 double play along with second baseman Lombardo and Vetter on first.
In the bottom of the seventh inning Bagshaw lead off with a hard grounder through the left side of the infield before stealing second base. Twyman followed that up by drawing a walk, and Simpson loaded the bases with a bunt single to set up Cordova’s walk off heroics.
“I knew I was the winning run, so I had to make a smart approach around the bases,” Bagshaw said. “My teammates came in clutch and just moved me around.”
Bagshaw pitched the first four innings, striking out five before giving way to fellow senior Ryan Blondell who came in and gave up just one run in three innings while picking up the win.
With the victory, Lake Havasu’s season comes to an end with a 5-12 overall record. Stahl said he hopes that the win can help create a little bit of momentum for the program as it heads into the offseason.
“Hopefully it springs us into summer lifting, summer ball, and next season,” Stahl said. “We have a really good younger group coming up, and we have some really good kids coming back.”
But Monday was the last game for six senior Knights – including Bagshaw, Twyman, Vetter, Blondell, Cole Fuller and Isaiah Rivas.
“They have gone through a lot,” Stahl said. “In their four years they have had three head coaches. So to go through what they went through, and having a pandemic, it was a rough four years for these guys. We didn’t have the year that they wanted, but they stayed strong and worked hard all year. That is really all I can ask for.”
