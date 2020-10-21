The Lake Havasu girls golf team stayed in contention for a state berth after defeating Lee Williams and Mohave high schools at the Chaparral Golf & Country Club in Bullhead City on Wednesday.
The Knights finished 37 strokes ahead of Lee Williams (203) with a score of 166. Mohave placed third at 253.
“It took them a little while to get in the swing of things, but I was happy with the way we played,” Lake Havasu head coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “We came a little bit short, luckily we did set up another match for next Wednesday at home, so we’ll have another chance to get a couple more fractional points to jump us up into 12th place.”
As of press time, the Knights are ranked No. 14 behind Mingus Union (No. 13) and Campo Verde (No. 12). All three teams are separated from each other by less than a half point in the rankings. The top 12 teams qualify for state.
There’s still a chance that Havasu could climb to No. 12 with the Knights playing one more match at home next week. Mingus Union played its final match on its schedule this week, but could set up another match while Campo Verde has played its max number of matches. The amount of matches a team can play is 12.
“I did some calculations and for this match we needed a 163 to jump to 12th,” Wojcicki said. “So finishing it with a 166, we were pretty close. We basically needed to shoot bogey golf all the way through, which three of the five ended up doing that. We had a couple of missed putts out there.
“This was a new course for us, we haven’t played on this course yet. So every time you get on a course that you haven’t seen, it gets tough to get used of the green and even the layout of the course.”
Freshman Britteny Gomez shot the best score for Havasu at 40, followed by a couple scores of 41 from seniors Jenica Delaney and Allison Jenkins. Gianna Jehle had the team’s fourth best score at 44 and Xanthia Still finished at 51.
“Knowing that we had state somewhat on the line today, seeing a freshman go out and shoot a 40 was great to see,” Wojcicki said about Gomez. “She actually opened her round with a birdie, which always gives you a lot of confidence going into the rest of the rounds and she had a couple of more pars throughout the round.”
As for his Delaney, Wojcicki said she was upset about her final score.
“She thought she could’ve shot a few strokes better after the rounds which is great to see from a player,” Wojcicki said. “They know they could do better, they want to work to get better. Seeing that fire out of her at the round was nice to see.”
Wojcicki said Jenkins struggled early, but she was able to put together a great performance on her way to shooting a 41.
“She has been playing great golf for the last few matches,” Wojcicki said about Jenkins. “She’s really worked herself in that top one, two, and three role on our team. She shattered her lowest three rounds in our last three matches. So she’s playing some really good golf at the right time of the year for us.”
Up next
The Knights will finish the regular season with a match against Lee Williams at the Lake Havasu Golf Club on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m.
