After a scoreless first half with Mohave, the Lake Havasu boys soccer team scored in the most unique way.
A shot from Jose Alvarado ricocheted off the top post and went up in the air. When the ball landed, it rolled into the back of the net and the Knights went up 1-0 in the 45th minute.
“I was really happy,” Alvarado said. “I never scored a goal like that.”
“As soon as I saw it hit the post, I was like, ‘Should I go for it?’” Knights striker Jesse Dominguez said. “I watched it bounce up in slow motion and then when it rolled back in I was like, ‘Let’s go.’ I ran straight to him real quick to just give him a big hug.”
That was the only goal of the game, as Havasu went on to beat its rival Mohave 1-0 at the Mohave County Soccer Tournament at Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday night.
The Knights’ effort in a chippy game was in contrast with their 6-1 loss to the Thunderbirds in the season opener on Monday.
“It was a totally different game than Monday,” Knights coach Christina Gibbs said. “I honestly don’t know what happened Monday. We came out, we fought hard and we played our game, which we didn’t do on Monday.”
Friday’s game was a matchup in the crossover portion of the tournament with both the Knights and Thunderbirds each finishing 2-0 in pool play on Thursday. Havasu received the No. 1 seed in bracket play with Friday’s victory. It’s possible the rivals meet again for the championship game on Saturday, as Mohave is the No. 2 seed.
“We just came out hungry,” Dominguez said about Friday’s win. “6-1 to 1-0, big improvement. I trust my boys. We’re like family. We got each other’s back no matter what.”
The Knights had many scoring opportunities in the first half, finishing the half with seven shots on goal. Havasu had three shots on goal against Mohave on Monday. Before Alvarado’s goal, the Thunderbirds missed on two scoring opportunities inside the attacking third. The Thunderbirds had a total of four shots on goal in the game.
Up next
Havasu takes on Kingman in the semifinals Saturday at 10 a.m. The Bulldogs eliminated the Parker Broncs in the first round with a 2-1 victory on Friday. Mohave plays Lee Williams in the semifinals at 12 p.m. The Volunteers eliminated River Valley with a 7-0 first round victory on Friday.
The championship game of the Mohave County Tournament is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Lee Barnes Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.