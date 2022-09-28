Editor’s note: This article was submitted by Nikole Wolf, a student-athlete on the Lake Havasu High School swim team.
The Lake Havasu Knights’ boys’ and girls’ swim teams dominated the Tiger Fall Invite on Friday finishing with a composite score of 374.5 compared to the closest runner up with 205.5 from Mohave High School.
With the heavy support of their teammates, many of the swimmers dropped time in their respective events. In the boy’s 50-yard freestyle, sophomore Isaac Bolden went down to a 35.58 after his previous time of 36.43. In the girl’s event, sophomore Zoey Enfield dropped from a 29.69 to a 28.81.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the boy’s team dropped over 10 seconds, with a previous time of 3:58 – on Friday it fell to 3:46. That team was made up of senior William Buckman, senior Kyle Bidwell, sophomore Luke McNay and senior Tristan Green.
In the girl’s 200-yard medley relay the team made a Division I provisional time for the state championships with a 2:07 made up of freshmen Aubrey Vessells, freshmen Kyra Lloyd, junior Olivia Badaracco and junior Josie Roman.
Vessells made a DII provisional time with a 2:09 in the 200-yard freestyle. Also making a DII provisional time was McNay in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.30. After a scorcher, the Knights took home the win and lived to swim another day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.