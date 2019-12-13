The Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team split its two games Friday in the Holiday Shootout at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City, falling 67-62 to Mohave, but defeating River Valley 44-42.
Hot shooting from the Thunderbirds did the Knights (7-3) in in the opener.
“They came out and they couldn’t miss,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “We pressed them quite a bit and slowed them down in the second half, but it was too late.”
Turnovers also led to Lake Havasu’s demise as it committed 15 in the loss.
“I think the inexperience is starting to catch up to us,” said Darnell. “It’s the little things and we can correct them in practice, but we have to get through it.”
Senior Bradley Rogers sparked the Knights’ offense with a team-high 35 points, the highest point total from a Lake Havasu player this season.
“He was pretty much our whole offense,” said Darnell. “We need our other guys to start contributing more and not just with points.”
In the second game of the day, the Knights limited their turnovers and held off a late push from the Dust Devils.
Rogers again led the team in scoring as he poured in 17 points. Fellow seniors Jayden Azar and Junior Bolden added 14 points and nine points, respectively.
“We’re 7-3, but it’s not pretty,” said Darnell. “We need to stop making mistakes and doing things out of our character. But, a win is a win and we’ll take them.”
Lake Havasu advances to the championship game of its division and will face Mohave Accelerated at 2 p.m.
