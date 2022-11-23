Knights basketball practice

The Lake Havasu High School boys’ basketball team practices ahead of the start of their 2022-23 winter season.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School boys’ varsity basketball team was thrown for a loop last year with the departure of head coach Ted Darnell. Tanner Kelly took over the vacant role with only two months to prepare his athletes for the 2021-22 winter season.

The squad finished with a 5-15 overall record, and were 0-10 in their section – the 5A Desert West.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.