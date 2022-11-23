The Lake Havasu High School boys’ varsity basketball team was thrown for a loop last year with the departure of head coach Ted Darnell. Tanner Kelly took over the vacant role with only two months to prepare his athletes for the 2021-22 winter season.
The squad finished with a 5-15 overall record, and were 0-10 in their section – the 5A Desert West.
“Last year’s squad had a lot of good guys,” Kelly said. “I appreciate their hard work and we had good relationships, but I got hired in July and we started in November, so I didn’t have a whole lot of time to be with them. But this group right here, I had a chance to work with them over the summer time, the spring time and into the fall. Being able to put all of this into place over the course of a year versus two months, makes things a lot easier.”
The incorporation of a whole new playbook has everybody hopeful to turn things around this season.
“I really like this playbook,” senior point guard Christian Alexander said. “I feel like everybody gets the opportunity to score and touch the ball. I’m excited.”
Kelly utilized different resources such as attending skills clinics and conferring with his network, which includes Division I collegiate coaches, to build a whole new playbook for his squad.
Not only is the offensive scheme different, but Kelly emphasizes the importance of practicing playing defense more than prior coaches.
“Everyone has improved,” senior shooting guard Luke Zegers said. “Everyone is learning every single day.”
Alexander and Zegers both described this year’s group as hard-working and driven.
Zegers put up some big numbers on last year’s team in multiple categories. He ended the season with the second-most rebounds (62) and second-most points scored (149), behind only graduated senior Gerard Bolden Jr.
“We have a good core group,” senior power forward Evan Kuch said. “We’re all friends and we have good chemistry together. We’ve been putting a lot of work in and I think we’re going to be a lot better than we were last year.”
Last year’s squad was very senior-heavy, so Alexander, Zeger and Kuch will be stepping up to fill those roles of the graduated student-athletes.
Seniors Jesse Aguilar and Josh Deffenbaugh will join the team after their football season ends.
This year’s basketball schedule features a non-conference game against the Mingus Union Marauders at Footprint Center in the heart of downtown Phoenix – home to the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury – on December 30th at 4 p.m.
“We want to give all these kids an opportunity at these levels to just have a chance to have a court to play on,” Kelly said.
The varsity Knights boys’ basketball tip off their season with the Ben Franklin Thanksgiving Classic tournament this weekend.
The team will have their home opener against the Kofa Kings on November 30th at 7 p.m. The freshmen team tips off at 4 p.m. and junior varsity at 5:30 p.m.
