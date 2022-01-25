The Lake Havasu High School Boys Basketball team recorded another loss Tuesday night but showed more “passion”.
The Knights traveled to Millennium High School on Tuesday night and lost to the Tigers, 86 - 40.
Head Coach Tanner Kelly says LHHS competed hard against a top tier team and did a good job finding the open man. Rebounding and the press are still issues the team needs to work on, Kelly says.
“Overall I am proud of the effort,” Kelly said.
It’s a busy week for Lake Havasu who will play its third game of the week on Friday, Jan. 28. The Knights will be at home for a rematch against La Joya Community High School who they played just recently on Monday.
