This past weekend, the Lake Havasu High School Track and Field team hosted its third home meet of the 2022 season.
On Saturday, the Knights hosted 11 other schools for the Lake Havasu Rotary meet. According to head coach Zach Dunbar both the boys and girls Havasu teams won by “wide margins”
Dunbar specifically pointed out athlete Sylvan Osman who pole vaulted a height of 13’6’’ and is currently ranked number one in the state for the event at the Division II level. Dunbar also says that Knights Cody Pellaton and Sayre Farley won outstanding athletes for the meet.
Pellaton placed first in the 100m and 400m races with times of 11.4 and 51.3 and Farley placed first in the 200m and 400m with times of 28.17 and 1:05.
The Knight’s next track and field meet is April 6 at Kingman High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.