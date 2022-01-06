The Lake Havasu High School boys and girls wrestling teams both walked away from Lee Williams High School with wins Wednesday.
The grappling Knights traveled to Kingman to face off against the Lee Williams Volunteers. The boys won their duel 44 to 31 and the girls won 12 to 6.
According to head coach Ryan Schumann Avery Reyes had a strong match for the girls team and Adon Attaway, Robert Minden and Gunner LeGrand stood out on the boys team. Schumann also says that Ethan Sells on the junior varsity team also had a big win.
“It was a solid team effort,” Schumann said.
The next meet for the Knights will be Jan. 12. Lake Havasu will host Buckeye Union, Central and Willow Creek for a section meet starting at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.