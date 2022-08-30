The Lake Havasu High School Knights took a trip up to Flagstaff early Saturday morning to scrimmage against the Flagstaff High School Eagles.
“Flagstaff was great,” coach Karl Thompson said. “We’ve had a great rapport with them over the past couple years and we’re planning on going back next year.”
The scrimmage was the perfect opportunity for the coaches and players to experiment with different personnel packages ahead of the Knight’s first game Friday night.
Three different combinations of offensive line, defensive skills players and offensive skills players played Saturday.
All first team players received reps for about 10 plays, except senior running back Isaac Stopke, because the coaches already know what he can do, Thompson said.
For the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 4A-6A conferences, players used to be constricted to the total number of games played each season, so it was difficult to play JV and varsity players up or down depending on the needs of the team that week. But now that rule has changed from total number of games to total number of quarters played.
Thompson and his staff plan to utilize this to their advantage throughout the season, by theoretically playing an athlete for two quarters of the JV game on Thursday of one week, and another two quarters of the varsity game of that same week’s Friday.
Seeing how the first, second and third string guys played together on Saturday was key in benefiting from this rule change.
Even though multiple personnel packages were tested on Saturday, both junior wide receiver Ryder Spencer and senior left tackle and nose guard Xander Flowers agreed that the team chemistry was palpable.
“You could just tell,” Spencer said. “Everyone was all hyped for each other.”
Compared to last year’s scrimmage up in Flagstaff, Flowers said that the main difference was this year’s group is much closer-knit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.