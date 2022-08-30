The Arizona Cardinals are facing a crucial season after slowly improving over the previous three years. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 last season but didn't play well down the stretch. Even more is expected this season, especially after the Cardinals signed QB Kyler Murray to a long-term contract worth $230.5 million. The Cardinals have already faced some adversity. Murray missed nearly a week of camp with COVID-19. Arizona also must navigate the first six games without three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who violated the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.