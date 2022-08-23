Adam Sanchez

Lake Havasu Knight Adan Sanchez congratulates the Verrado and Yuma players he competed with after finishing up his ninth hole at Lake Havasu Golf Club on Tuesday.

 Claire Cornelius/ Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School boys golf team hosted Yuma and Verrado for their first match of the 2022 season at the Lake Havasu Golf Club Tuesday.

The Knights placed second with a team score of 170 and the Verrado Vipers first with a team score of 167. The Yuma Criminals didn’t place because they only had three players finish.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.