The Lake Havasu High School boys golf team hosted Yuma and Verrado for their first match of the 2022 season at the Lake Havasu Golf Club Tuesday.
The Knights placed second with a team score of 170 and the Verrado Vipers first with a team score of 167. The Yuma Criminals didn’t place because they only had three players finish.
Individually, Havasu junior Derek McCoy placed second with a score of 37 through nine holes and Havasu sophomore Jenson Salazar finished fourth with a score of 41.
Havasu senior Adan Sanchez placed fifth with a score of 43.
”It was the first tournament,” Sanchez said. “I was kind of just having an off week. I’m not too worried about it, but I would’ve liked to start out hotter.”
The Knights play Millennium High School at 3 p.m. next Tuesday in Tuscany Falls.
