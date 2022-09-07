Coming off a big 20-stroke win at the Kingman Invitational, the Lake Havasu boys golf team earned their second straight win of the season against St. John Paul and Buckeye Union Monday afternoon.
The Knights had 178 total strokes, the Lions had 200 and the Hawks had 218 through nine holes Monday.
Junior Derek McCoy took first with a score of 37. Sophomore Jenson Salazar placed second with a score of 45.
Sophomore Chien Brazier placed fifth with a score of 47. Senior Troy Locatis placed sixth with a score of 48. Senior Adan Sanchez placed seventh with a score of 49.
Freshman Seven Shuffler qualified for the sixth spot for Monday’s match. In his freshman debut, Shuffler scored a 61 and tied for ninth place.
At the Kingman Invitational Friday, the Knights defeated four other Division II schools by 20 strokes in the 18-hole match. The Knights had 335 strokes as a team.
McCoy was first out of the six Havasu boys and second overall with a score of 80 on Friday.
Sanchez tied for third with an 81. Brazier scored an 86 and tied for eighth place. Salazar scored an 88 and tied for twelfth.
Next, Lake Havasu will host Canyon View and Estrella Foothills on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Lake Havasu Golf Club East Course.
