The Lake Havasu High School boys’ golf team captured the Division II Section 3 title and two of its athletes went on to place high in the state championship match at the Tucson Sonoran Course.
Senior Adan Sanchez finished eighth out of 89 athletes with an overall score of 143, shooting 71 on day one 72 on day two.
