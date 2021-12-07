Coming off its championship at the Mohave County Soccer Tournament, the Lake Havasu boys soccer team continued that momentum into Monday’s home opener.
The Knights defeated the Lee Williams Volunteers 9-2 behind goals from four different players. Jesse Dominguez led the way with four goals, followed by two each from Nery Sanchez and Jesus Rodriguez and one from Ozzie Sanchez.
Along with his four goals, Dominguez had two assists. Rodriguez had four assists to go with his goals. As a team, the Knights had nine shots on goals. The win evens the Knights’ record at 1-1.
The Knights have the next three weeks off before they return to the pitch. Havasu’s next match comes against Sierra Linda at home on Jan. 4.
