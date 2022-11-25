Assistant coach Jimmy Molyneux will step in as the interim head coach of the Lake Havasu High School boys’ varsity soccer team this season for seven-year coach Christina Gibbs.
Molyneux has coached alongside Gibbs for four years now, so the transition to an interim coach has been very smooth.
“I’ve known these boys for about four to five years,” Molyneux said. “So they know what they’re going to get from me.”
Molyneux brings a strong European soccer background to the Knights, having coached in England for 20 years.
“My philosophy is performance over winning,” Molyneux said. “If we can perform well, there’s a chance that we win. If we perform badly, there’s a chance that we lose. If we perform well and we lose, that’s OK.”
With his English background, Molyneux has learned to enjoy the simple things in life, like tea. He plans to transfer this ideology to his coaching style: focusing on the simple things like working hard, having the right mentality and teamwork.
The Knights finished 7-4 last season, but lost to the Nogales Apaches in the AIA’s 5A play-in playoff round.
Freshman Jesus Aleardo will be playing on varsity for his first year in a high school soccer program.
“The team chemistry is really good because we’ve all been playing club soccer together,” Aleardo said. He also added he is very excited to have Molyneux as the interim coach this season and is confident in his ability to lead the team to success.
Senior Oswaldo Sanchez reminisced on his freshmen year with the Knights, where they made it to the state semifinals, and is looking to make it all the way to the championship this year.
“I think the passion and devotion have improved a lot these four years I’ve been with the team and it’s really showing in practice,” Sanchez said.
The Knights kick off their season with an away game against Sierra Linda on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The junior varsity team begins at 4 p.m. and the varsity team at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.