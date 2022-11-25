Boys' Soccer team practice

The Lake Havasu High School varsity boys’ soccer team practices ahead of the start of their 2022-23 season.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

Assistant coach Jimmy Molyneux will step in as the interim head coach of the Lake Havasu High School boys’ varsity soccer team this season for seven-year coach Christina Gibbs.

Molyneux has coached alongside Gibbs for four years now, so the transition to an interim coach has been very smooth.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.