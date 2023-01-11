In Wednesday’s AZPreps365 ranking, the Lake Havasu boys soccer team ranked at the top with a 5-0 record after defeating Youngker on 8-0 Jan. 4.
The Knights are one of five undefeated teams, which includes the Independence Patriots (4-0), Verrado Vipers (4-0), Horizon Huskies (3-0) and Ironwood Eagles (3-0).
Lake Havasu and Independence are separated by a 0.3984 rating. The Knights have a 12.9434 rating and 0.8716 Avg. OPP rating as the Patriots have a 12.5450 rating and 1.2912 Avg. OPP rating.
Independence leads the 5A Central Valley standings while Lake Havasu leads the 5A Desert West standings.
Varsity boys soccer: Lake Havasu (5-0) defeats Youngker (3-4) 8-0
Varsity girls soccer: Youngker (6-0-1) defeats Lake Havasu (1-3) 7-0
Varsity girls basketball: Canyon View (12-6) defeats Lake Havasu (0-8) 80-8
Varsity girls basketball: Millennium (8-7) defeats Lake Havasu (0-9) 92-8
Varsity boys basketball: Millennium (14-3) defeats Lake Havasu (1-13) 109-41
