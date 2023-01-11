Azuolas Tubelis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 5 Arizona rallied from shaky starts to both halves to extend its home winning streak to 28 straight games with a 70-67 win over Washington. The Wildcats struggled against Washington’s zone most of the night, keeping it close with runs long runs in each half. Arizona missed its first 10 shots of the second half before scoring 13 straight points to go up six, but still had a hard time shaking the Huskies. Washington overcame late 4 1/2-minute scoring drought to pull within 70-67 with 18 seconds left and got the ball back after Tubelis missed a free throw. The Huskies struggled to get a good look in the closing seconds and Keion Brooks Jr.s’ 3-pointer fell well short