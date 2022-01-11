After a tough loss last week Knights soccer is back to their old ways with another win.
The Lake Havasu High School boys’ soccer team hit the road Tuesday night and traveled down to Yuma high school where they beat the Criminals 5 to 1.
According to head coach Christina Gibbs the Knights were in control of Tuesday’s game. But while it was an improvement from last week’s game, Gibbs said the team needs to continue working and improving.
“Our goal is to make it to playoffs and right now we need to focus on winning one game at a time,” Gibbs explained. “Keep working and improving towards our goals.”
Both Junior Jesus “Chuy” Rodriguez and Freshman Jorge Lerma lead the Knights with two goals apiece. Senior Jesse Dominguez had one goal and three assists and Junior David Fonseca also had one assist.
The Knights will play again this Friday at home. Starting at 4 p.m. LHHS will face off against the River Valley High School Dust Devils.
