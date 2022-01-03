The Knights on the Lake Havasu High School boys’ basketball team are still struggling with finishing what they started.
The Fightin’ Knights lost their first game of 2022 falling to the Verrado Vipers 71 to 38.
According to head coach Tanner Kelly the game was closer then what the final score appears to indicate.
“We were only down by eight points late in the third quarter,” Kelly said. “Then we had too many turnovers and quick shots that ended up putting us down by 20 in the mid-fourth quarter.”
Kelly said that late in the fourth quarter a couple of players got “banged up” forcing Kelly to bench them. After benching the player, Kelly says that things in the last four minutes “got out of hand with scoring.”
Despite the loss, Kelly says he is proud of the battle his players showed on the court.
The boys’ basketball team plays again at 7 p.m. tonight against Lee Williams High School at home.
